Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 646.63 points or 1.72% at 37010.92 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 4.13%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 2.97%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 2.79%),Allsec Technologies Ltd (down 2.54%),HCL Technologies Ltd (down 2.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.3%), Mindtree Ltd (down 2.02%), Infosys Ltd (down 1.99%), R Systems International Ltd (down 1.87%), and Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 1.8%).

On the other hand, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (up 7.09%), Black Box Ltd (up 6.17%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.98%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 647.03 or 1.07% at 59576.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 185.25 points or 1.03% at 17740.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 5.09 points or 0.02% at 29896.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.97 points or 0.26% at 8899.62.

On BSE,1807 shares were trading in green, 1517 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

