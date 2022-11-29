Tube Investments of India Ltd Slides 3.89%

Tube Investments of India Ltd has lost 1.14% over last one month compared to 1.34% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 4.57% rise in the SENSEX

Tube Investments of India Ltd fell 3.89% today to trade at Rs 2638.55. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.31% to quote at 29839.81. The index is down 1.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, TVS Motor Company Ltd decreased 1.06% and Cummins India Ltd lost 0.79% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 23.34 % over last one year compared to the 9.5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tube Investments of India Ltd has lost 1.14% over last one month compared to 1.34% fall in S&P BSE Auto index and 4.57% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3920 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21583 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2968 on 07 Nov 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1440 on 09 Mar 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)