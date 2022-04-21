Tube Investments of India Ltd soars 2.15%, up for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 1765.7, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.31% in last one year as compared to a 20.41% gain in NIFTY and a 13.95% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1765.7, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.23% on the day, quoting at 17346.7. The Sensex is at 57790.68, up 1.32%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has added around 9.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10848.7, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38582 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 69.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

