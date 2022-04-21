Capital Trust Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

HB Stockholdings Ltd, HOV Services Ltd, Bansal Roofing Products Ltd and Brooks Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 April 2022.

Capital Trust Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 147.45 at 12:07 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 87966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8890 shares in the past one month.

HB Stockholdings Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 76.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6529 shares in the past one month.

HOV Services Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 70.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14924 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7580 shares in the past one month.

Bansal Roofing Products Ltd rose 19.96% to Rs 96.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12798 shares in the past one month.

Brooks Laboratories Ltd jumped 18.65% to Rs 104. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 79912 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11463 shares in the past one month.

