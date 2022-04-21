Centrum Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

GE Power India Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd and Indostar Capital Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 April 2022.

Centrum Capital Ltd spiked 11.99% to Rs 28.95 at 11:52 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 31384 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

GE Power India Ltd surged 11.64% to Rs 187. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35059 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd soared 9.96% to Rs 20.53. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 244.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

PNC Infratech Ltd added 9.84% to Rs 267.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33537 shares in the past one month.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd exploded 9.34% to Rs 244.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31015 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17028 shares in the past one month.

