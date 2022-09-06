Tube Investments of India Ltd up for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2518.75, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 81.66% in last one year as compared to a 1.96% gain in NIFTY and a 30.59% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2518.75, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 17702.8. The Sensex is at 59394.74, up 0.25%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has added around 8.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13246.1, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 93.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

