Turnover in F&O segment jumps

SBI, RIL, Housing April 2019 most active

The Nifty April 2019 traded at 11724, at premium of 80.05 points over the Nifty's closing of 11643.95 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 9.80 lakh crore compared with Rs 7.56 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 69.25 points or 0.59% to settle at 11,643.95.

(SBI), (RIL) and Housing were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. April 2019 futures traded at 323.35, compared with spot closing price of 321.10. April 2019 futures traded at 1384.45, compared with spot closing price of 1374.60. Housing April 2019 futures traded at 876.65, compared with spot closing price of 868.95.

The April 2019 F&O contracts expire on 25 April 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)