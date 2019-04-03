Turnover in F&O segment jumps

SBI, RIL, Indiabulls Housing Finance April 2019 futures most active
The Nifty April 2019 futures traded at 11724, at premium of 80.05 points over the Nifty's closing of 11643.95 in the cash market.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 9.80 lakh crore compared with Rs 7.56 lakh crore reported in the previous session.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 69.25 points or 0.59% to settle at 11,643.95.
State Bank of India (SBI), Reliance Industries (RIL) and Indiabulls Housing Finance were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. State Bank of India April 2019 futures traded at 323.35, compared with spot closing price of 321.10. Reliance Industries April 2019 futures traded at 1384.45, compared with spot closing price of 1374.60. Indiabulls Housing Finance April 2019 futures traded at 876.65, compared with spot closing price of 868.95.
The April 2019 F&O contracts expire on 25 April 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU