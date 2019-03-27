Nifty April futures at steep premium

Turnover in F&O segment surges

The Nifty April 2019 traded at 11,529.40, at premium of 84.35 points over the Nifty's closing of 11,445.05 in the cash market. The Nifty March 2019 traded at 11,449.20, near Nifty's closing of 11,445.05 in the cash market.

The March 2019 F&O contracts expire tomorrow, 28 March 2019.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 17.20 lakh crore compared with Rs 11.71 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index fell 38.20 points or 0.33% to settle at 11,445.05

ICICI Bank, and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

March 2019 futures traded at 392.40, compared with spot closing price of 392.50.

March 2019 futures traded at 1,350.60, compared with spot closing price of 1347. March 2019 futures traded at 308, compared with spot closing price of 308.

