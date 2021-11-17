TV Today gains after Abakkus Asset Manager buys stake

TV Today Network rose 1.96% to Rs 410.40 after Abakkus Asset Manager bought 1.34% stake in the company via bulk deal on Tuesday, 16 November 2021.As per the bulk deal data on the BSE, Abakkus Asset Manager bought 8 lakh shares (1.34% equity) at Rs 345 per share on Tuesday, 16 November 2021.
Abakkus Asset Manager is an investment management company founded by Sunil Singhania, who was the CIO - Equity Investments at Reliance Mutual Funds.
On the same day, Steinberg India Emerging Opportunities Fund sold 8 lakh shares (1.34% equity) at Rs 345 per share.
As on 30 September 2021, Steinberg India Emerging Opportunities Fund held 4.78% stake in the company.
Shares of TV Today Network surged 16.90% to settle at Rs 402.50 on Tuesday.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of TV Today Network rose 69.36% to Rs 46.98 crore on 27.89% rise in net sales to Rs 225.99 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
TV Today Network is an English-Hindi indian news television network based in India.
