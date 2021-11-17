Cipla launches Spirofy for early diagnosis for COPD

The drug major announced the launch of Spirofy, India's first pneumotach based portable, wireless Spirometer.

With this launch, Cipla intends to revolutionize obstructive airway disease (OAD) diagnosis, in line with its ambition to strengthen its position as the lung leader in India.

Spirofy is India's first pneumotach based portable wireless Spirometer for diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and asthma.

The device ensures high result accuracy and individual patient safety using bacterial viral filters. Spirofy is entirely wireless with good battery backup, making it suitable for use in outdoor camps, remote areas with power shortages, or simply providing physicians' flexibility and ease of use. The device generates reports in real-time, which can be printed using a portable wireless thermal printer instantly, or a pdf version can be shared on the phone. Cipla will undertake training of physicians in the interpretation of spirometry results.

Currently, COPD remains the 2nd most common cause of death in India after heart diseases, where India alone bears 32% of the global COPD burden.

Umang Vohra (MD and Global CEO, Cipla) said, "Cipla has been steadfastly focused on addressing the world's growing respiratory disease burden, and with this launch, we see ourselves steadily advancing to combat chronic respiratory ailments like COPD. The Spirofy launch aims to help doctors across the country to improve lives of patients through accurate and affordable diagnosis."

The drug major's consolidated net profit grew 7% year on year to Rs 711 crore on a 10% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 5,520 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known.

Shares of Cipla were down 0.98% at Rs 912.05 on the BSE.

