TV18 Broadcast Ltd spurts more than 4%

Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 37, up 4.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38.79% in last one year as compared to a 6.51% spurt in and a 21.2% spurt in the Media index.

Broadcast Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 37, up 4.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 10916.95. The Sensex is at 36213.3, up 0.41%. Broadcast Ltd has risen around 15.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has risen around 16.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2544.6, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 37.1, up 3.78% on the day. is down 38.79% in last one year as compared to a 6.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.2% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 46.84 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)