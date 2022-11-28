TV18 Broadcast Ltd up for five straight sessions

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 36.85, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.23% in last one year as compared to a 8.94% slide in NIFTY and a 3.77% slide in the Nifty IT.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36.85, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 18579.3. The Sensex is at 62613.29, up 0.51%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has gained around 5.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2099.1, down 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 61.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)