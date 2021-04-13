TVS Electronics Ltd Slips 4.99%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.84%

TVS Electronics Ltd has lost 16.52% over last one month compared to 2.57% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.26% drop in the SENSEX

TVS Electronics Ltd fell 4.99% today to trade at Rs 124.6. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.84% to quote at 26958.48. The index is up 2.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coforge Ltd decreased 3.81% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 3.28% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 112.91 % over last one year compared to the 56.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

TVS Electronics Ltd has lost 16.52% over last one month compared to 2.57% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.26% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1756 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7623 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 192.2 on 02 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 63.3 on 13 Apr 2020.

