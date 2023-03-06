Olectra Greentech bags order for 550 electric buses

JUST IN
Olectra Greentech announced that Evey Trans (EVEY) has received two Letter of Awards (LOAs) from Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) for 550 Electric Buses consisting of 500 Buses for Intra-city and 50 Buses for Inter-city operations, respectively.

EVEY shall procure these buses from Olectra Greentech (Olectra) and which shall be delivered over a period of 16 months.

The value of these 550 Buses supply would be approximately Rs.1,000 crore for Olectra.

Maintenance of these buses shall also be undertaken by the Olectra during the Contract Period.

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 09:12 IST

