Board of BCL Industries approves allotment of 54.66 lakh convertible warrants

At meeting held on 04 March 2023

The Board of BCL Industries at its meeting held on 04 March 2023 has approved allotment of 54,66,334 fully convertible warrants of nominal value of Rs 10/- each, at an issue price of Rs 360/- per warrant, on preferential basis, after receipt of subscription amount being 25% of the issue price from the allottees as stipulated under the provisions of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018.

