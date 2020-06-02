TVS Motor announces monthly sales data

TVS Motor Company after market hours yesterday, 1 June 2020 announced total sales of 58,906 units in May 2020, compared with sales of 3,07,106 units in the corresponding period last year.

Total two-wheeler registered sales of 56,218 units and domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 41,067 units in May 2020. Three-wheeler registered sales of 2,688 units in May 2020.

TVS Motor Company resumed its operations in India across all its factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh starting from 6 May 2020. The company has taken exhaustive safety measures to safeguard the health of the employees across all its factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh. We are seeing a progressive opening of dealerships across the county and overseas in the last two weeks of May and increasing further into June, TVS Motor Company said. We are also witnessing a steady pick up in customer retail since the last few days, it added.

Shares of TVS Motor Company are currently trading with gain of 1.52% at Rs 357.40 on the BSE. The scrip extended gains for sixth day. The stock has added 14% in the past six sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 313.90 recorded on 22 May 2020.

TVS Motor Company is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of TVS group.

