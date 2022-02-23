TVS Motor clocks 1 million 2-wheeler export milestone

TVS Motor Company announced that its two-wheeler exports clocked 1 million units (including sales from TVS Motor Company and PT TVS Indonesia) in FY 2021-22.

TVS Motor Company has achieved this export milestone in a financial year for the first time. The key exports include the TVS Apache series, TVS HLX series, TVS Raider, and TVS Neo series. An increase in global motorcycle sales has significantly contributed to this achievement.

TVS Motor Company has a presence across 80 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, Indian Sub- Continent, Central & Latin America and is seeking to enter more markets in Europe and North America.

TVS Motor Company posted a 8.5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 288.31 crore on a 5.8% rise in net sales to Rs 5,706.43 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of TVS Motor Company slipped 1.37% to Rs 653.15 on BSE. TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer.

