Volumes soar at Ajanta Pharma Ltd counter

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 February 2022.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 2.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35221 shares. The stock gained 0.26% to Rs.1,865.00. Volumes stood at 40713 shares in the last session.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 9.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.38% to Rs.374.55. Volumes stood at 2.02 lakh shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd recorded volume of 14.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.09% to Rs.269.55. Volumes stood at 4.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd clocked volume of 22.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.19 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.47% to Rs.85.50. Volumes stood at 8.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Indigo Paints Ltd registered volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35994 shares. The stock rose 2.00% to Rs.1,796.75. Volumes stood at 32154 shares in the last session.

