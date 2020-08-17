Board of Britannia Industries approves issue of bonus debenture under scheme of arrangement

At meeting held on 17 August 2020

The Board of Britannia Industries at its meeting held on 17 August 2020 has approved issue of unsecured, non-convertible, redeemable, fully paid-up debentures, along with an appropriate cash component, as may be decided, aggregating to Rs 41.50 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each as bonus to members of the company, by utilizing the general reserve/ suplus in the profit and loss account of the company under a scheme of arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Act.

