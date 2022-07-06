Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 142.88 points or 0.92% at 15309.9 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 2.9%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.09%),Vedanta Ltd (down 2.08%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.92%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 0.63%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.13%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.02%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.54%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.36%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 568.11 or 1.07% at 53702.46.

The Nifty 50 index was up 172.2 points or 1.09% at 15983.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 152.36 points or 0.61% at 25156.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 92.8 points or 1.2% at 7847.31.

On BSE,1740 shares were trading in green, 1448 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

