Manappuram Finance re-appoints V P Nandakumar as MD, CEO

The NBFC on Wednesday announced that its board has approved reappointment of V P Nandakumar as the managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from 27 July 2022 upto 31 March 2024.

V.P. Nandakumar is a post graduate in science with additional qualifications in Banking & Foreign Trade. Immediately after completion of his education, he joined the erstwhile Nedungadi Bank. In 1992, he promoted Manappuram Finance and has been a director of the company since then.

Manappuram Finance is one of India's leading gold loan NBFCs. The company reported a 44.2% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 261.10 crore on an 8.5% decline in total income to Rs 1,491.31 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Manappuram Finance were up 0.73% to Rs 90.30 on the BSE.

