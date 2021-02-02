TVS Motor Company Ltd jumps around 8%

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 623.85, up 8.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.37% in last one year as compared to a 24.25% gain in NIFTY and a 31.77% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10227.95, up 2.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 620.7, up 7.48% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 32.37% in last one year as compared to a 24.25% gain in NIFTY and a 31.77% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 66.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

