Tata Motors-DVR leads gainers in 'A' group

KNR Constructions Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, MSTC Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 February 2021.

Tata Motors-DVR surged 10.95% to Rs 124.1 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

KNR Constructions Ltd spiked 10.16% to Rs 447.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40436 shares in the past one month.

IIFL Finance Ltd soared 9.99% to Rs 193.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56689 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd gained 9.98% to Rs 246.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 89715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors Ltd spurt 9.92% to Rs 307.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 132.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

