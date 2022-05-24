TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 1.35%, up for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 705.3, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.26% in last one year as compared to a 6.66% gain in NIFTY and a 7.19% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11115.2, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.08 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

