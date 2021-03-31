TVS Motor Company Ltd stays supported

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 585, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 109.56% in last one year as compared to a 78.58% jump in NIFTY and a 112.46% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 585, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 14739.45. The Sensex is at 49683.89, down 0.9%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has slipped around 5.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9865, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 586, up 2.89% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 109.56% in last one year as compared to a 78.58% jump in NIFTY and a 112.46% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 65.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)