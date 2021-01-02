TVS Motor Company records 17.5% growth in Dec sales

TVS Motor Company sales grew by 17.5% registering 272,084 units in December 2020 as against 231,571 units in the month of December 2019.
Total two-wheelers sales grew by 20% recording 258,239 units in December 2020 as against 215,619 units in December 2019. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 13% registering 176,912 units in December 2020 as against 157,244 units in December 2019.
Motorcycle grew by 27% recording 119,051 units in December 2020 as against 93,697 units in December 2019.
Scooter sales of the Company registered 77,705 units in December 2020 as against 74,716 units in December 2019.
The Company's total exports grew by 28% registering 94,269 units in the month of December 2020 as against 73,512 units in December 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 39% with 81,327 units in December 2020 as against 58,375 units in December 2019.
Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 13,845 units in December 2020 as against 15,952 units in December 2019.
During the third quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted sales of 9.52 Lakh units as against sales of 7.73 Lakh units in the third quarter FY19-20. Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 0.38 Lakh units in the third quarter of the current year as against 0.48 Lakh units in the third quarter of FY19-20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU