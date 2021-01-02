TVS Motor Company records 17.5% growth in Dec sales

TVS Motor Company sales grew by 17.5% registering 272,084 units in December 2020 as against 231,571 units in the month of December 2019.

Total two-wheelers sales grew by 20% recording 258,239 units in December 2020 as against 215,619 units in December 2019. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 13% registering 176,912 units in December 2020 as against 157,244 units in December 2019.

Motorcycle grew by 27% recording 119,051 units in December 2020 as against 93,697 units in December 2019.

Scooter sales of the Company registered 77,705 units in December 2020 as against 74,716 units in December 2019.

The Company's total exports grew by 28% registering 94,269 units in the month of December 2020 as against 73,512 units in December 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 39% with 81,327 units in December 2020 as against 58,375 units in December 2019.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 13,845 units in December 2020 as against 15,952 units in December 2019.

During the third quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted sales of 9.52 Lakh units as against sales of 7.73 Lakh units in the third quarter FY19-20. Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 0.38 Lakh units in the third quarter of the current year as against 0.48 Lakh units in the third quarter of FY19-20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)