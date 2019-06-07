Tata Power gets revision in ratings from CRISIL

has been graded with AA- (Positive) by CRISIL, a pioneer of credit rating in It has revised Tata Power's ratings for debts instruments and from AA-(Stable) to AA-(Positive), indicative of a potential upgrade to a better rating in the forthcoming future.

This move came after cleared all dues on debentures worth Rs 1,082 crore and term loan of Rs 605 crore.

