Business Standard

Bharat Forge enters into JV agreement with Refu Electronik GmbH, Germany

Capital Market 

Bharat Forge has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement ("JV Agreement") with Refu Electronik GmbH, Germany and its Affiliates / Promoters ("REFU") on June 6, 2019 for incorporating a Joint Venture Company, under the laws of Germany for developing, manufacturing and selling on board controllers and components mainly - drives, invertors, converters (including AC/DC) and all kind of auxiliary applications, related power electronics and battery management (BMS), etc. for all quality of e-mobility vehicles viz, hybrid and electric 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles.

In the proposed Joint Venture Company(JVC), the Company will hold 50% of stake by making an investment of EUR 11.35 Million by way of equity shares at nominal value of Euro 1, subject to fulfilment of conditions in Share Purchase Agreement and JV Agreement between the parties.

Both the parties will have joint management with equal rights to appoint Board with equal capital contribution and representation.

Each party as a shareholder of the proposed JVC, will have affirmative rights on certain businesses, strategic and governance matters.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 18:40 IST

