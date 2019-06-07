Bharat Forge enters into JV agreement with Refu Electronik GmbH, Germany

has entered into a Agreement ("JV Agreement") with Refu Electronik GmbH, and its Affiliates / Promoters ("REFU") on June 6, 2019 for incorporating a Company, under the laws of for developing, manufacturing and selling on board controllers and components mainly - drives, invertors, converters (including AC/DC) and all kind of auxiliary applications, related and (BMS), etc. for all quality of vehicles viz, hybrid and electric 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles.

In the proposed Company(JVC), the Company will hold 50% of stake by making an investment of EUR 11.35 Million by way of equity shares at nominal value of Euro 1, subject to fulfilment of conditions in Share Purchase Agreement and JV Agreement between the parties.

Both the parties will have joint management with equal rights to appoint Board with equal capital contribution and representation.

Each party as a shareholder of the proposed JVC, will have affirmative rights on certain businesses, strategic and governance matters.

