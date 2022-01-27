TVS Motor completes acquisition of 75% stake in Swiss E-Mobility Group

JUST IN
Business Standard

TVS Motor Company today announced the successful acquisition of a 75% stake in the Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG). The acquisition reaffirms TVS Motor Company's commitment to expansion in Europe through a portfolio of premium and technology leading brands, including Norton Motorcycles and EGO Movement, which were recently acquired.

SEMG is a market-leading provider of e-mobility solutions within the DACH region, operating the largest pure-play e-bike retail chain M-way in Switzerland with close to USD 100M in revenue.

The company has a prestigious Swiss mobility brands portfolio, including Cilo, Simpel, Allegro, and Zenith - Bikes. By combining its extensive physical network and e-commerce platform with two online platforms and 31 physical stores, SEMG is able to deliver a seamless and world-class customer experience.

First Published: Thu, January 27 2022. 16:55 IST

