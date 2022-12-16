TVS Motor introduces TVS RR 310 and TVS RTR 200 4V at Expo Moto in Mexico

TVS Motor Company today announced the launch of TVS RR 310 and TVS RTR 200 4V at the Expo Moto in Mexico. The motorcycling show par excellence, Expo Moto presents the scoops and launches of the automobile brands across the world.

The TVS RR and RTR series born on the racetrack, incorporating learnings from more than 40 years of TVS Racing experience- the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company with a history of 40 years in motorsports.

Offering superior products into the market that connect with customers who are also racing enthusiasts, the series have always been at the forefront of technology and innovation since its launch in 2005. Through the years, the brand has introduced first-in-segment features & technology to the customers, recording strong year on year export volumes across 80 countries.

