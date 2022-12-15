JUST IN
Board of Himatsingka Seide approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 15 December 2022

The Board of Himatsingka Seide at its meeting held on 15 December 2022 has approved the appointment of S Shanmuga Sundaram (DIN: 09816120) as an Additional Director and Whole Time Director with effect from 15 December 2022. The Board also accepted the resignation of V. Vasudevan (DIN: 07521742) Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director, with effect from 15 December 2022.

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 19:08 IST

