Board of Himatsingka Seide approves change in directorate

The Board of Himatsingka Seide at its meeting held on 15 December 2022 has approved the appointment of S Shanmuga Sundaram (DIN: 09816120) as an Additional Director and Whole Time Director with effect from 15 December 2022. The Board also accepted the resignation of V. Vasudevan (DIN: 07521742) Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director, with effect from 15 December 2022.

