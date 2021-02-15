TVS Motor launches TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition in Nepal

TVS Motor Company launched the TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel's Avengers in Nepal.

The Company has associated with Disney India's consumer products business to introduce a special SuperSquad edition of TVS NTORQ 125 - Nepal's first Bluetooth connected scooter, inspired by the iconic Marvel Super Heroes.

The SuperSquad Edition will comprise three new enticing offerings, namely Invincible Red, Stealth Black, and Combat Blue inspired by Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America respectively. The edition brings forth finer nuances associated with each Marvel Super Hero through the product design.

The SuperSquad logo and the iconic Avenger's'A' are prominently placed on the front panel, leg shield, and below the speedometer.

