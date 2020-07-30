Twenty First Century Printers standalone net profit declines 87.01% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.66% to Rs 165.86 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Printers declined 87.01% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.66% to Rs 165.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 206.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.165.86206.4514.1913.1813.8418.811.047.400.705.39

