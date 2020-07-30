JUST IN
Power stocks edge lower
Twenty First Century Printers standalone net profit declines 87.01% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.66% to Rs 165.86 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Printers declined 87.01% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.66% to Rs 165.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 206.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales165.86206.45 -20 OPM %14.1913.18 -PBDT13.8418.81 -26 PBT1.047.40 -86 NP0.705.39 -87

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 14:13 IST

