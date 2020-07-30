8K Miles Software Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.73 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.63% to Rs 10.22 crore

Net loss of 8K Miles Software Services reported to Rs 10.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.63% to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 9.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.43% to Rs 42.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

10.2213.2142.4656.94-118.0036.113.1829.50-12.672.31-4.8213.97-12.762.23-5.1413.63-10.731.54-5.259.73

