Divya Jyoti Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.93 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Divya Kakran becomes 2nd Indian woman to win gold at Asian Wrestling Championship
Five members of family found dead in a house in UP
Annual flower show in Ooty from May 15
23-year-old college student quarantined, 5 under observation
Divya humbles junior world champion, 4 Indian women in final
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Divya Jyoti Industries reported to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU