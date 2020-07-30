Sybly Industries standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 55.67% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net profit of Sybly Industries rose 500.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.67% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.70% to Rs 18.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.327.49 -56 18.4730.13 -39 OPM %-16.270.93 --8.391.46 - PBDT-0.21-0.16 -31 -1.91-0.88 -117 PBT-0.34-0.31 -10 -2.45-1.40 -75 NP0.240.04 500 0.26-1.05 LP

