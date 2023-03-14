GAIL (India) declares interim dividend of Rs 4 per share

-
ALSO READ
GAIL (India) gains as board to mull interim dividend
Petronet LNG records PAT of Rs 744 crore in Q2 FY23; LNG volumes down 20% YoY
Petronet LNG rises after reporting Q3 PAT at Rs 1,196 cr
Sensex gains 648 pts; oil & gas shares rises over 4% in four days
LIC raises stake in Info Edge (India), Gail (India)
-
The record date is set on 21 March 2023.GAIL (India), a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, has declared interim dividend for FY 2022-23 of 40% on the paid-up equity share capital, which is Rs 4 per equity share, with a record date of 21 March 2023.
The Government of India will receive Rs 1,355 crore, while other shareholders will receive Rs 1,275 crore.
State-owned GAIL (India) is one of the largest natural gas processing & distribution company. The Government of India held 51.91% stake in Gail (India) as on 31 December 2022.
GAIL (India)'s consolidated net profit slumped 89.06% to Rs 413.71 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 3,780.78 crore in Q3 FY22. Net revenue from operations during the quarter rose by 37.25% YoY to Rs 35,884.51â€¬ crore.
Shares of GAIL (India) fell 0.68% to Rs 110.25 on Monday, 13 March 2023.
Based on the stock's last closing price, the dividend yield works out to 3.63% on an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU