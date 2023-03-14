GAIL (India) declares interim dividend of Rs 4 per share

The record date is set on 21 March 2023.

GAIL (India), a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, has declared interim dividend for FY 2022-23 of 40% on the paid-up equity share capital, which is Rs 4 per equity share, with a record date of 21 March 2023.

The Government of India will receive Rs 1,355 crore, while other shareholders will receive Rs 1,275 crore.

State-owned GAIL (India) is one of the largest natural gas processing & distribution company. The Government of India held 51.91% stake in Gail (India) as on 31 December 2022.

GAIL (India)'s consolidated net profit slumped 89.06% to Rs 413.71 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 3,780.78 crore in Q3 FY22. Net revenue from operations during the quarter rose by 37.25% YoY to Rs 35,884.51â€¬ crore.

Shares of GAIL (India) fell 0.68% to Rs 110.25 on Monday, 13 March 2023.

Based on the stock's last closing price, the dividend yield works out to 3.63% on an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

