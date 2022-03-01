U.S. stocks end mixed as investors eye Russia-Ukraine conflict

U.S. stocks closed mixed in volatile trading on Monday as investors monitored developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 166.15 points, or 0.49%, to 33,892.60. The S&P500 index was down 10.71 points, or 0.24%, to 4,373.94. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 56.77 points, or 0.41%, to 13,751.40.

The volatile session came amid turmoil over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have held key cities including the capital of Kyiv, as per reports.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations concluded the peace talks at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border on Monday, with the next round of negotiations scheduled for the coming days on the Belarusian-Polish border, as per reports.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)