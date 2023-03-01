UCO Bank spurts 1.35%, gains for third straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 26.25, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 121.52% in last one year as compared to a 4.9% jump in NIFTY and a 41.81% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

UCO Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 26.25, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 17419.15. The Sensex is at 59342.26, up 0.64%. UCO Bank has dropped around 6.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 0.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3658.35, up 2.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 144.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

