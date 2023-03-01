City Union Bank Ltd spurts 1.84%, rises for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 141, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.11% in last one year as compared to a 4.89% jump in NIFTY and a 15.55% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20587, up 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

