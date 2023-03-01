IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 1.54%, gains for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 56, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.49% in last one year as compared to a 4.89% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.8% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

IDFC First Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 56, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 17417.3. The Sensex is at 59324.82, up 0.62%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has dropped around 6.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40269.05, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 252.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 55.75, up 1.27% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is up 33.49% in last one year as compared to a 4.89% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.8% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 17.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

