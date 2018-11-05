TCI Express standalone net profit rises 24.67% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 247.20 croreNet profit of TCI Express rose 24.67% to Rs 16.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 247.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 203.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales247.20203.57 21 OPM %11.049.69 -PBDT27.0319.47 39 PBT25.3318.28 39 NP16.2713.05 25
