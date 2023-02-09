Ujjivan Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 220.44 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Financials stocks rise
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank receives RBI nod for scheme of amalgamation
Surbhi Industries standalone net profit rises 220.41% in the September 2022 quarter
Persistent Systems Q2 PAT rises 4% QoQ to Rs 220 cr
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 293.19 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 61.60% to Rs 1144.26 croreNet profit of Ujjivan Financial Services reported to Rs 220.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 151.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 61.60% to Rs 1144.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 708.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1144.26708.08 62 OPM %68.084.45 -PBDT438.36-205.47 LP PBT395.60-242.99 LP NP220.44-151.22 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU