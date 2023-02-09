Ujjivan Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 220.44 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.60% to Rs 1144.26 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Financial Services reported to Rs 220.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 151.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 61.60% to Rs 1144.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 708.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1144.26708.0868.084.45438.36-205.47395.60-242.99220.44-151.22

