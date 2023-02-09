Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit rises 15.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.71% to Rs 190.75 crore

Net profit of Sula Vineyards rose 15.46% to Rs 39.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.71% to Rs 190.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 170.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.190.75170.7533.5732.7459.1451.1052.6445.2939.2834.02

