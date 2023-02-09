TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 111.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.83% to Rs 591.66 croreNet profit of TGV Sraac rose 111.87% to Rs 87.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.83% to Rs 591.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 435.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales591.66435.58 36 OPM %25.2521.61 -PBDT139.0582.25 69 PBT120.4564.35 87 NP87.6341.36 112
