TGV Sraac standalone net profit rises 111.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.83% to Rs 591.66 crore

Net profit of TGV Sraac rose 111.87% to Rs 87.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 41.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.83% to Rs 591.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 435.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.591.66435.5825.2521.61139.0582.25120.4564.3587.6341.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)