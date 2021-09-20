UK Set To Deepen Economic And Trade Ties With India UK is committed to deepening relations with India on the basis on science, technology and free enterprise, said Lord Gerry Grimstone, Minister for Investment, UK, while addressing the CII India - UK Annual Conference on 17 September 2021. Our focus is on boosting investments, exports, addressing market access issues, removing trade barriers that are hindering growth and unleashing the potential for economic growth, added Lord Gerry Grimstone. India and UK are natural partners and share a strong bilateral relationship, which we want to further enhance. Earlier this year, the UK Prime Minister Mr Boris Johnson had announced GBP 1 billion trade deal with India and we have the ambition to double bilateral trade by 2030, he added.

