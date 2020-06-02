Intellect Design Arena positioned as Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Trade Finance Report

-
ALSO READ
iGTB enables CBX for Kubernetes' operators
Intellect Design Arena launches CALM 20, a contextual ALM platform
Intellect Design Arena slips after Q3 net loss
Intellect Design Arena posts 3qtr net loss at Rs 10.67 cr
Intellect Design Arena receives revision in outlook for long term bank facilities
-
Intellect Design Arena has announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Trade Finance Systems 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US43482018, MARCH 2020).
The report assessed vendors on their depth and breadth of functionality, level of integration and forward-looking technology strategy around cloud and APIs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU