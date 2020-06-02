Strides Pharma receives USFDA approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment 0.05%

Strides Pharma Science announced that its step]down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, has received approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP, 0.05% from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is part of the niche and small volume product portfolio with limited competition in the US market.

Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment 0.05% is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses.

According to IQVIA MAT data, the US market for Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP, 0.05% is approximately US$ 15 Mn. The product will be manufactured at the companyfs flagship facility at Bangalore and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US market.

