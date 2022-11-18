UltraTech Cement commissions 3rd Wall Care Putty plant in Rajasthan

The cement maker has commenced operation at its third Birla White Wall Care Putty plant in Rajasthan with a capacity of 4 LMT per annum, at a total cost of Rs 187 crore.

The company's existing two plants are situated at Kharia in Rajasthan and Katni in Madhya Pradesh.

UltraTech Cement now has a Wall Care Putty capacity of 13.0 LMT per annum, further strengthening its position in the markets.

"Alongwith its existing White Cement manufacturing capacity in India and its investment in Ras Al Khaimah Company for White Cement and Construction Material, UAE, the company is strategically positioned to cater to the White Cement and Wall Care Putty market in the country," the company said in a statement.

UltraTech Cement is the third largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated Grey Cement capacity of 121.25 MTPA.

The cement major's consolidated net profit tumbled 42.47% to Rs 756 crore on 15.78% increase in net sales to Rs 13,596 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Shares of UltraTech Cement fell 0.63% to Rs 6865.25 on Thursday, 17 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)