Responsive Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd, Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, FCS Software Solutions Ltd and Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 November 2022.

Responsive Industries Ltd crashed 16.73% to Rs 115.2 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 56270 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3010 shares in the past one month.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd lost 9.79% to Rs 4.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45207 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd tumbled 8.13% to Rs 10.74. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 94985 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67529 shares in the past one month.

FCS Software Solutions Ltd shed 8.07% to Rs 2.96. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 68.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd corrected 7.03% to Rs 274.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60059 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24458 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)